Rosaria M. Vento
Rosaria M. Vento, age 84, of Westport, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in her home. Born July 23, 1935 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late John and Raffaela (Corsano) Vento, she had been a Westport resident for the last 58 years. Rosaria was known to many as "Ra" and identified by friends and strangers alike around town by her Bronx accent. While her children were young, Ra worked as a crossing guard for the Westport School System, and later worked for many years as the secretary to the Director of Public Works for the Town of Westport. Ra volunteered at the Norwalk Hospital Gift Shop, and was an active parishioner of Assumption Church in Westport where she served as co-president of the Catholic Daughters of Assumption. Ra loved the theater, and served as an usher at the Westport Country Playhouse, the Westport Community Theater, the Palace Theater in Stamford, and the Regina M. Quick Center at Fairfield University. She was a former member of the Sons of Italy of Westport. Wherever she was, she took the opportunity to meet new people and found it interesting to chat on a multitude of topics. She loved life and had many interests and hobbies including gardening, decorating, cooking, baking and entertaining at her home. She loved walking along Compo Beach. Ra loved animals of all kinds, and lovingly took in and cared for many lost cats throughout the years. But mostly, she loved her family and she will be dearly missed by her two loving children, Jane Miraval and her husband Jack of Fairfield and John Vento and his wife Elizabeth of Milford; two cherished granddaughters, Marissa Miraval of New York, NY and Megan Miraval of Denver, CO; a brother, Richie Vento and his wife Eileen of Westbury, NY; a niece, Jennifer Johnson, and two nephews, Richard and John Vento. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. meeting directly at Assumption Church of Westport. Interment will be private in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Friends may greet the family Monday, from 5-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Ra's memory to Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Avenue, Westport, CT 06880, Earthplace - The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport, CT 06880, or the Connecticut Humane Society, 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 27, 2019