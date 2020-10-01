Rose Badolato
Rose (Rosa) Badolato, age 94 of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Sebastian (John) Badolato, met with the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020. Rose was born in Camposano (Naples) Italy on February 25, 1926, the daughter of the late Oreste and Maria Carmine (Dececilia) Petillo. She was an exceptional pianist and lyric soprano, classically trained at the conservatory in Naples.
Rose selflessly dedicated her life to feeding (extraordinary cook), loving (best hugs and kisses), and praying for her family and friends. She and her husband joyfully extended this love and hospitality to those serving in their parish of St. Margaret's Shrine by hosting casual breakfasts at their home after church on Sundays for many years. They were awarded the St. Augustine Medal by the Diocese of Bridgeport in 2013 in recognition of their commitment and service.
In addition to her devoted husband, she leaves behind three loving children, Diana Grasso and husband Philip, Joseph Badolato, and Oreste Badolato and wife Ana; her brother, Michael Petillo and wife Patricia; her sister Ester Petillo; two sisters-in-law, Fortuna Petillo, and Marianna Badolato. She also leave behind eleven adoring grandchildren, Philip Grasso and Brianne (Cruver), Angela Grasso, Stephen Grasso and Courtney (Karecki), Nicola, Carmela, Rosa, Sebastiano, Renna, and Marcello Badolato, Angela Rosa and Teresa Bella Badolato; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Grasso; and like a granddaughter, Analise, and several very special nieces and nephews and a cousin Nick Velotti.
She was predeceased by brothers, Dottore in Legge, Anthony Petillo, and his wife Beatrice, and Dottore in Medicina, Gavino Petillo, and sisters, Eleonora (Petillo) Addeo and husband Gianni, and Clara Petillo. Also, brother-in-law, Angelo Badolato.
Rosa longed to one day "sit at the feet of Jesus." All who knew and loved her will miss her profoundly, yet her hope was that we might all celebrate her passage to Heaven. Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: John 11:25
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Due to Covid-19, seating is limited inside the church, overflow will have to stand outside, please respect social distancing and wear a mask to the service. There will be no night calling hours. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.