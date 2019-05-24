Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
545 Stratfield Road
Fairfield, CT
Rose Bellassai


Rose Bellassai Obituary
Rose J. Bellassai
Rose J. Bellassai, age 95 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late John and Jacqueline (Bangi) Bellassai, she had been an area resident all of her life. She attended Samuel Staples Grammar School in Easton and Bassick High School. Rose then received a scholarship to attend Quinnipiac College in New Haven. She worked as a legal secretary in Bridgeport and for the Federal Probation Office in Bridgeport. Rose served on the Italian Graduate Scholarship Committee at the University of Bridgeport. She was a parishioner for many years of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield. Rose enjoyed theater, especially ballet programs, music and doing hand crafts. Survivors include a nephew, three nieces and a cousin. She was predeceased by her brother, Salvatore Bellassai. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Entombment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2019
