Rose Chasse Papageorge
Rose Chasse Papageorge, age 90, of Fairfield, the loving wife of the late George E. Papageorge, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in St. Agatha, Maine to the late Donat and Yvonne Chasse, Rose was a longtime Fairfield resident.
She is survived by her loving family: her devoted son, George A. Papageorge and his fiancé, Cynthia Romer; her four daughters, Margaret Hill, Patricia and Donna Benson and Katherine (Jeff) Hughes; her stepsons, Elias (Carol) Papageorge, Thomas Papageorge, Anthony (Laura) Papageorge and John (Gale) Papageorge; her grandchildren, Lindsay Gramigna, Samantha Sontag, Athena Papageorge, George A. Papageorge, Jr., William Bullard, Michael Hill, Melissa (Jerry) Mocarski, Suzanne Newcomb, Anna Papageorge, Melody Lehrman, Sylvie and Michael Papageorge, Nina Hastings, Katie Kruger, Alexandra, Julie and Dana Papageorge and their families; and many great-grandchildren including awesome Amber Skye Lehrman and her grandma Micky Milo. Rose is also survived by her sister Dolores (Dan) Jones, brother Paul (Betty) Chasse, brother Joe "Sweet" Chasse and sister Mary (Charles) Rozanski and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet her family on Friday, August 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to the ., P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 28, 2019