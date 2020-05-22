Rose Chizmadia
Rose Barbara Bogos Chizmadia, age 89, wife of Frank Chizmadia of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2020.