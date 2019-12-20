|
|
Rose Frances Moleski
Rose Frances Moleski, 96, formerly of Woodbridge, died at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee, FL.
Born September 16, 1923, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of Boleslaus and Frances Zaleski Plona. On December 30, 1944, she married Joseph Charles in Cheyenne, WY. He passed on January 11, 1980.
Rose worked at GE in Bridgeport, CT where she received the name "Rosie the Riveter" by making armatures for soldiers in the GE factory.
Rose was of Catholic faith. During her life she was a member of the St. Michael's Parish in Bridgeport, CT and St. James' Parish in Stratford, CT. Her faith was very important to her and she prayed often to St. Anthony and St. Therese. Rose enjoyed arts and crafts, baking and cake decorating, going on trips and socializing; she was always the life of the party. Rose loved and cared for all animals, treating them as "God's creatures". She was especially fond of her "grand dogs". Most of all, she loved her family, and was always there for her children and grandchildren. She was proud of her Polish heritage and kept those customs and traditions alive in her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Alice (Bob) Kuskowski of Kissimmee, FL; one daughter-in-law, Linda Moleski of Guilford, CT; two grandchildren, Lori (Craig) Upton of Celebration, FL and Christopher (Terri) Kuskowski of Ansonia, CT; and three great-grandchildren, Joseph and Alyssa Kuskowski and Joshua Upton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Ronald Moleski, and five half-siblings, Helen, Joseph, Mary, Walter and Jan.
The memorial service for Mrs. Moleski will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. James Parish, Stratford, CT with Rev. Arthur Mollenhauer officiating. Rose and Joe will be reunited, on the date of their 75th wedding anniversary, in St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford, CT following the service.
A memorial has been established for the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019