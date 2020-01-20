|
|
Rose A. Goggi
Rose A. (Pantalone) Goggi, age 95, a lifelong resident of Ansonia, peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of January 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles M. Goggi Sr. Mrs. Goggi was born at home in Ansonia on February 1, 1924, daughter of the late Giustino and Jennie Arnone Pantalone. A graduate of Ansonia High School in 1941, Rose was employed as secretary of the former Larkin and Lincoln-Hayes Schools in Ansonia for 21 years until she retired at 74 years old. A short time later, she returned to the Ansonia Public Schools where she was a lunch aide at Prendergast and Mead Schools until finally retiring at 88 years old. Rose was a devout communicant of Assumption Church where she served as former President of the Rosary Society and sang in the choir. She was also an alumni member of Mothers of Notre Dame in West Haven and a member of Marians of the Immaculate Conception. She also served on the Ansonia High School Class of 1941 Reunion Committee. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Lynn Casini (Joseph), loving sons, Charles M. Goggi Jr. (Mary) and Alan J. Goggi (Lisa) all of Ansonia, caring sister, Anamarie Cook (Edward) of Middletown, sister-in-law, Margaret "Peg" Pantalone of Ansonia, cherished grandchildren, Michael Casini (Rachael) of Milton, MA, Matthew Casini (Jessica) and Alyssa Goggi of Ansonia and Jessica Goggi (Stephen West) of Beacon Falls, great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace Casini of Milton, MA, several nieces and nephews, especially, Rita R. Fazzino and Thomas Pantalone of Ansonia and numerous pen pals. She was predeceased by sisters, Rita Fazzino and Viola Ciola and brothers, Thomas and Samuel Pantalone. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Interment will take place in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, plants and hanging baskets are welcomed. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 21, 2020