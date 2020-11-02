1/1
Rose Grasso
Rose (Pontillo) Grasso
Rose Philomena Grasso, age 90, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 in her home. Mrs. Grasso was born in Fairfield, CT to the late Frank and Jennie Pontillo. Her passion was her faith and her family. Mrs. Grasso enjoyed cheering and travelling to her granddaughters sporting events. She also loved preparing meals that included special Christmas Eve celebration. She will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her husband Daniel A. Grasso Sr., her sister Marie Turziano and her brother Paul Pontillo. Survivors include her devoted sons Frank and his wife Christine of Shelton and Daniel and his wife Carmela of Oxford; two adoring sisters Sandra Spadaccino and Helen Mangiacapra, two loving granddaughters Danielle Grasso and her partner Brittany Chitwood and Kristen and her husband Brian Shedlock; one cherished great granddaughter Ella Shedlock; several nieces and nephews, cousins, her dear friend, Nassa Sam and extended family members.
Funeral services are private. Interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bpt., CT. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame High School Scholarship Fund, 220 Jefferson St., Fairfield, CT 06825.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
