Rose Helen Pietrantonio Napoli, age 96, of Southbury, beloved wife of the late Charles S. Napoli, passed away on February 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on November 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Cocivi Pietrantonio. Rose was a secretary to the Dean of Admissions for many years at Sacred Heart University before her retirement. Rose especially loved cooking for and being together with her family. Survivors include three loving children, Richard Napoli of Cheshire, Gary Napoli and his wife Karen of Southbury and Debra Danker and her husband Chip of Branford, eight grandchildren, Kerry Scarice and her husband Tom, Richard, Beth, Jeffrey and his wife Erica, and Brett Napoli, Benjamin and his wife Ali, Lucas and Aliza Danker and three cherished great-grandchildren, Ella, Owen and Gavin and a sister Adeline Cataldo of Fairfield, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Ida Piazza and Isabell Faris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street, Southbury. Friends are invited to greet the family Friday morning directly in Sacred Heart Church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Fairfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492.