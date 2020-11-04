1/1
Rose Hinman
1923 - 2020
Rose Caroline (Zopko) Hinman, age 97, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was the devoted wife of the late Richard Hinman. Rose was born in Waterbury on November 1, 1923, daughter of the late Michael and Antoinette (Popaduik) Zopko. She was the owner/operator of the J Diner in Shelton for many years, and after retirement she worked for Russell Linen. She was also an active member of the Shelton Senior Center. Rose was predeceased by her children, David Johnson, Sr. and Kathleen Hamlet. She is survived by a son-in-law, Billie Hamlet Sr., a daughter-in-law Eileen Johnson, ten cherished grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her caregiver, Olivia May, and her niece Joyce Grohe and husband Chris who also provided tender care. In addition to her children, Rose was predeceased by her siblings, Michael, Steve, Russell, and Dominic Zopko, and Anna Bulkovitch, Helen Burava, and Pauline Rollinson. A walk-through visitation for family will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A public graveside service will follow Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
