Rose Szabo Kish
Rose Szabo Kish, age 91, of Seymour, formerly of Fairfield, devoted wife to the late Elmer Kish, passed away on April 7, 2019. Friends may greet her family on Friday from 10 – 11:30 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center with a prayer service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Her complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2019