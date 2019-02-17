Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Leshenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Leshenski


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Leshenski Obituary
Rose Leshenski
Rose Reali Leshenski, age 86, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stratford. She was the loving wife of the late Steven J. Leshenski. Born on January 9, 1933 in the Province of Frosinone, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Assunta Sementilli Reali. Rose was an avid bowler and a fantastic cook. She always took the lead in the organization of all family gatherings from holiday celebrations to weekend family picnics. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose life was centered around her children and grandchildren. Rose will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, Carol Amt and her husband Fredric of Doylestown, PA, Steven A. Leshenski of Oxford, David Leshenski and his wife Annamarie of Stratford, Nancy Wahl and her husband Sean of NY, NY and Trishia Cimbak of Greenwich; her five cherished grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, and Jonathan Amt and Samantha and Liam Wahl, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Steven, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Louis and Joseph Reali and her sisters, Ann Myer and Maria Valeri. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at both Lord Chamberlain and Vitas Healthcare, as well as to Frances Daves for her kindness and compassion. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to smiletrain.org. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now