Rose Reali Leshenski, age 86, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stratford. She was the loving wife of the late Steven J. Leshenski. Born on January 9, 1933 in the Province of Frosinone, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Assunta Sementilli Reali. Rose was an avid bowler and a fantastic cook. She always took the lead in the organization of all family gatherings from holiday celebrations to weekend family picnics. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend whose life was centered around her children and grandchildren. Rose will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving children, Carol Amt and her husband Fredric of Doylestown, PA, Steven A. Leshenski of Oxford, David Leshenski and his wife Annamarie of Stratford, Nancy Wahl and her husband Sean of NY, NY and Trishia Cimbak of Greenwich; her five cherished grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, and Jonathan Amt and Samantha and Liam Wahl, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Steven, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Louis and Joseph Reali and her sisters, Ann Myer and Maria Valeri. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at both Lord Chamberlain and Vitas Healthcare, as well as to Frances Daves for her kindness and compassion. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to smiletrain.org. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.