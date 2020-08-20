1/
Rose Marie Cocchia
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Cocchia
Rose M. (Malagise) Cocchia, age 90 of Newtown died on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Rose was the wife of the late Anthony N. Cocchia Sr., they had been married for 57 years before his passing. She was the youngest daughter of the late Michael and Filomena (Funaro) Malagsie, born on March 14, 1930 in Norwalk, CT.
Rose had many different jobs in her lifetime, but nothing compared to her role as a mother. She will be dearly missed by her 5 children, Michael (Kim), Donna, Mary Ann (David), Lisa (Robert) and Anthony (Kathryn). Rose also had 7 grandchildren and 6 (soon to be 7) great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 2 brothers, Michael and Ralph Malagise and sister, Fay Coppolo.
Due to COVID-19 services are private. Please visit magnerfuneralhome.com for full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved