Rose Marie Mihok
Rose Marie Cerulo Mihok, age 81, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Robert Mihok, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on December 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Carmela Passariello Cerulo. Rose was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft, where she worked for many years as an executive assistant. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, who cared deeply for her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving son, Eric Mihok of Trumbull, dear friend, Beverly Rega, nephew, Ralph J. Cerulo Jr., close family friend, Jaiden Cirillo, cousin, Giovanna Gilberti, sister-in-law, Carol Pacelli Cerulo, as well as several additional nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph Sr., Louis, Michael Sr., and Anthony Cerulo and sister-in-law Eleanor Mihok.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull, face masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Swim Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
.