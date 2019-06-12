Rose Marotta

Rose Marie Marotta, 93, beloved wife of the late Bonifacio "Ben" Marotta, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Rose was born on May 6, 1926 in New Rochelle, NY to the late Vincent and Jeannette Lopardi.

Rose grew up in Pelham, NY where she lived a happy, prosperous life and early marriage, enjoying dinner parties with many wonderful friends and her sisters. She and her husband Ben lived in a house on the beach built by her father, called "Blue Eyes" after her sparkling blue eyes. They greatly enjoyed traveling to Europe and the islands. Rose worked at General Development in Milford as a secretary for many years and was an active communicant at her beloved church, St. Gabriel. Everyone who knew Rose would describe her as a kind, happy and peaceful person. She cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed many summer cocktail parties with her sisters at their family beach house. Shortly before her passing, Rose saw a vision of her husband; she knew she would see him again soon, and drifted peacefully off to her eternal sleep.

Rose leaves behind her children, Vincent (Marlene) Marotta of Aston, PA and Lori (Mark) Guerrera of Monroe, CT; daughter-in-law, Nancy Marotta of Cheshire, CT; grandchildren, Joshua Marotta, Michael (Julia) and Victoria Marotta and Andrew and Emily Guerrera; great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Bria Marotta; siblings, Jeanne (Len) Benefico and Dolores (Michael) dePierro; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John Marotta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, New Rochelle, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , . The family has been compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary