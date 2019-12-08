|
|
Rose Martire
Rose Angeline Tuccio Martire left this world on December 7, 2019, 95 years young, in the arms of the angels and surrounded by her loving family. Rose was an amazing woman. She loved people and was very creative, musical and wise. She married Ralph Martire and raised 10 children, she gave birth to four and fostered six. When her children were grown, at the age of 50, she put her hair in a ponytail and went to college. She became an RN and later worked in hospice care. Everyone loved her, her neighbors on Summer Street, her colleagues and especially her family. Rose taught her children to sing and dance, she always won at scrabble and was quick to tell a joke. Her favorite joke was "When is a door not a door?" "When it is ajar." Rose is survived by her three daughters, Carol Mancini, Sandra Martire, Donna Martire Miller, one son, Ralph Martire and his wife Mary Kay, ten grandchildren, Michael, Michele, Robert, Marci Lynn, Antonina, Alex, Charles, Nicholas and Valerie Rose; seven great grandchildren, Samantha, Rebecca, Michael, Natalie, Julia, Mason and Avery, foster son, Joseph Thompson and his children, foster daughter, Linda Thompson and her children and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in St. James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 9, 2019