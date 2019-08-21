|
|
Rose Marie Monahan
Rose Marie Monahan, age 80, of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
Rose was born March 18, 1939 in Mattawamkeag, MA; the beloved daughter of the late Francis James Monahan and Alice V. Monahan.
Rose was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. In her pastime she enjoyed bingo, crochet and was an avid reader. Rose always put her family first and will be deeply missed.
Aside from her parents Rose was predeceased by: daughter, Donna Day; sister, Nancy Jackson and brother, Jimmy Monahan.
Rose is survived by: daughter, Debra Santiago; brother, Diego Luquis Jr; 11 grandchildren, Luz Nieves, Miguel Santiago, Nancy Santiago, Tonia Day, Elizabeth Day, David Day, Christopher Day, Joshua Luquis, Jessica Luquis, Brian Luquis, Sarah Luquis; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, Tel: 203-334-9999. Interment will follow to Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610. Share a memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 22, 2019