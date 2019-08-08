Connecticut Post Obituaries
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Johns Cemetery
Monroe, CT
View Map
Rose M. Murphy
Rose M. Murphy, age 103, of Bridgeport, CT, loving wife of 60 years to the late Gerald J. Murphy Sr., passed peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda Tolj Buckmir. Rose will be sadly missed by the Murphy and Buckmir families whom loved her dearly.
A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:30am in St. Johns Cemetery, Monroe, CT. In abiding with her wishes, calling hours have been omited. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 14, 2019
