Rose Gambardella Sansonetti, age 82, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Thomas Sansonetti entered into eternal peace on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Rose was born in Bridgeport on September 27, 1936. She was the youngest child of the late Ponteleone and Therese Gambardella. Rose and Tom married in January 1963 (they swear the temperature was in the 60's) and settled on Whitney Ave. in the North End of Bridgeport, where they raised their three sons and hosted too many events to count. During this time Rose took great pride in working tirelessly to make sure all the needs of her four men were completely taken care of, and a hot meal was waiting on the table at the end of every day. When the boys got older, Rose worked for the Bridgeport school lunch program, with approximately 10 years of service at Central High School and 10 years at Blackham School. Rose was a great cook, and her greatest joy came during the holidays when she gathered the entire family around her dining room table for a holiday feast that she prepared from start to finish. Rose was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member at St. Patrick's Parish. It was at St. Patrick's where she volunteered for numerous events, was a regular attendee at Tuesday night bingo and made many special friendships that she maintained throughout her life. In addition to her husband, Rose was predeceased by her five siblings, Nat Gambardella, Anthony Gambardella, Louis Gambardella, Marie Gambardella and Connie Tuozzoli. Rose is survived by her three sons, John Sansonetti and his wife Grace of Newtown, Tom Sansonetti Jr. and his wife Lorie of Bridgeport and James Sansonetti and his wife Andrea of Black Rock, five cherished grandchildren, Juliana, Luke, Gianna, Jay and Kaidyn. In addition, she is survived by brothers-in-law Daniel Gombos and Andimo Rossi, sister-in-law, Delores Sansonetti and several nieces, nephews and friends. Our family would like to thank Rose's doctors and care givers, especially Natalie Fedorova who provided constant compassionate care for the past two years.