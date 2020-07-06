Rose Santossio
Rose Porco Santossio, age 76, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Shady Knolls in Seymour. She was the beloved wife of the late Neil Santossio. Born in Bridgeport on August 20, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Cappucina Porco and was a longtime resident of Monroe. Before her retirement she worked in the accounts payable department with the Monroe Board of Education for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include a daughter, Traci Montefusco and her husband Robert, a son, Randy Santossio and his wife Jolene Nakamoto and a grandson, Kyle Santossio and a sister-in-law, Vera Porco as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Porco and a sister, Ann Marie Meath and her husband Thomas.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later when we can gather in larger groups. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.