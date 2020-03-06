Connecticut Post Obituaries
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Shrine
2523 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
1915 - 2020
Rose Zucker Obituary
Rose Marie Zucker
07/29/1915-03/04/2020
Rose Marie (LaConte) Zucker, age 104 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of the late Harry Zucker, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center Stratford with her loving family by her side. Born in New York on July 29, 1915 she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Maria LaConte and was a Bridgeport resident all her life. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Wilma D'Amore and companion Frank Piazza Sr. Her loving grandchildren; Alfred A. D'Amore Jr., Frank D'Amore and wife Anne, Robin Casey, William D'Amore and wife Denise, her cherished great-grandchildren; Alisa and Mike Fulvio, Danielle and Steve Viglione, Alfred D'Amore III, David D'Amore, Maria and Bryan Alterio, William D'Amore Jr., Vincent D'Amore and fiancée Taylor, Matthew D'Amore, Thomas Casey, Matthew Casey, Shannon Casey and fiancé Elliot, and seven great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom she loved. The family would like to send a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Lord Chamberlain and to Clem and Liz who watched over her for seven years. She was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport, with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Interment will take place in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer for Rose and remember her for her kindness and gentleness. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
