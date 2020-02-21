|
|
Roseann M. Sholanich
Roseann Maciejewski Sholanich, a Stratford resident for 48 years, passed away peacefully in Bridgeport Hospital on February 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, William Sholanich and her parents, Stanley J. and Anne (Suchocki) Maciejewski of Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Roseann was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Michael Nucera and nephew, Mark Nucera, both of Dunwoody, Georgia. Roseann is survived by her brothers, John S. Maciejewski (Lois) of Old Greenwich and Paul A. Maciejewski (Julianna) of Norwalk, and her sister, Valerie Nucera of Dunwoody, Georgia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Peter Maciejewski (Maria) of Ridgewood, NJ, Matthew Maciejewski (Kim) of Old Greenwich and Julie Maciejewski (Michael Sallette) of Westport. In addition, Rosann is survived by many grandnieces and nephews including Jules Sallette, and Anne, John, Mary, Catherine, Clare, Elizabeth, Hudson and Ellis Maciejewski. Roseann is also survived by many relatives of her husband, William Sholanich, and many lifelong friends. Roseann was born on May 13, 1937 in Stamford, Connecticut and resided in Old Greenwich until her marriage in 1971 when she moved to Stratford. She has been a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford since 1971. At Our Lady of Grace Church, she was a active member of the Marian Guild, served on the Bingo Committee and was a Parish Council Member. She was an active member of the Stratford Senior Center for many years. Roseann enjoyed traveling with her husband, William and went on many trips throughout the United States and abroad. She enjoyed recreational activities throughout her life including, bowling, ice skating, swimming and dancing, especially ballroom and line dancing. Roseann enjoyed a successful career as an office secretary and she retired from the Federal Government Office, Defense Contract Management Command at the Stratford Army Engine Plant in 1999. Calling hours will be held at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, CT on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Roseann in Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford on Monday, February 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held immediately following in Union Cemetery, 23 Temple Court, Stratford. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roseann's name to Our Lady of Grace Church. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2020