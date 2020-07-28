Rosemarie Delessio
Rosemarie Modica Delessio, passed away peacefully at her home, just shy of her 91st birthday. Heaven gained one fashionable angel on Tuesday, July 21, 2020; and now she is dancing in heaven with Joe D, the love of her life. Dementia took her slowly away from us for years, but we never made her forget how much she was loved. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Modica, born in Bridgeport and a graduate of Central High School. She was married to Joseph Delessio, who predeceased her. Her dream was to study nursing. However, the more practical route was to work in the industry. She worked at Avco Lycoming in the Payroll Department for 33 years and 17 years for Hallmark. She was actively involved in the Bridgeport Bowling League, with her husband Joseph. The couple moved to Oronoque Village where her personality flourished. Amongst a laundry list of volunteer activities, she was treasurer for the Village District 4, Chairperson for the Village Social Activities Committee ("SAC"), participated in planning of trips, holiday celebrations and other events. She also spent her time in the Village Funseekers, Pearly Girls and the Hadassah Society. Not only was she a social butterfly with her friends, she enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family, traveling, picnics and holidays; Christmas was her favorite. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Lulu Alain and her husband Claude. She leaves to her legacy two daughters and their spouses Joann and Michael Pavia and Lori and Ron Zanchetti, four grandchildren Dr. Daniel Zanchetti and his wife Jill, Michael Pavia of Arizona, Linsey Zanchetti and her partner Enrico Paliani and Matthew Pavia of New York City, three great-grandchildren William, Lucy and Benjamin, her nephew Glen and his wife Debbie Alain. The family would like to thank her caregivers Abigail Bonsu, Weslawa (Vischa) Krasewska, Justyan Daniloeicz and Daria Krasewska. And a special thank you to Meda Camara.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.