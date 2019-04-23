Rosemarie Perna

Rosemarie Ventrilio Perna, age 85, Toots to those she loved, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Danbury Regional Hospice. She was a proud Leo, born in Bridgeport Hospital on August 22, 1933 to the late Nicholas and Irene Ventrilio of Fairfield. Rosemarie was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, class of 1951. She then attended Butler Business School and worked in the offices at Bullard's. She was blessed with a natural talent for painting at a very young age and began a lifelong love of the art continuing to paint into her retirement years. She was an avid reader, sometimes devouring a book each day. Rosemarie had the unique experience of living in Caimanera, Cuba for 2 years with her former husband and children's father, Ralph Berggren, during the Korean War. An experience she treasured and reflected on with fond memories. In 1967, while living and raising her children in Fairfield, she began a career lasting 20 years working as a claim's supervisor with the insurance firm of Beardsley, Brown & Bassett in Bridgeport. During this time, she met and married her adoring husband, Victor Perna. In 1989, they retired to Tempe, Arizona where together they enjoyed 24 years in the sunshine. Rosemarie was predeceased in death by her son Ky R. Berggren and husband Victor Perna. Left to remember and honor her love are her daughter Kimberly and husband Mark Trotta of Brookfield, her brother David Ventrilio of Aiken, SC, and her grandchildren Nicholas Trotta, Jake Trotta, and Erika Berggren. She also leaves behind an aunt and many loving cousins whom she adored. The Trotta family wishes to thank her care team at The Village at Brookfield Commons and her caregivers in her final week of life at Danbury Regional Hospice. Thank you for giving mom the dignity and respect she so deserved.

Private Services will be held for the family. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Danbury Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary