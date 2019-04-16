Rosemarie Prevelige

Rosemarie Prevelige, age 61, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Anthony Memoli, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home. Born in Astoria, Queens, New York on October 31, 1957 she was the daughter of the late Edward and Annette Macciola Grady. A day care provider, Rosemarie had a true love for all children and took great pride in helping them grow and learn. She was a very generous and kind person, always there to help anyone in need. A great cook, she treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a passionate animal lover, who loved caring for her dog. The unconditional love she gave will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Survivors include two loving children, Jessica Dunn and her husband John of Easton and Joe Bella and his wife Deanne of Florida, three cherished grandchildren, Clover and Arden Dunn and Giovanna Bella. She was predeceased by a brother Edward Grady. Relatives and friends can greet the family members at a memorial gathering celebrating Rosemarie's life on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 5 – 7 p.m.