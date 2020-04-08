|
Rosemarie J. Schippani
Rosemarie J. Schippani, age 81, of Stratford, wife of the late John A. Schippani, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain, Stratford.
Rosemarie was born on December 28, 1938, in Bridgeport to the late Ralph Alfonso and Rose Marie (Rebottini) Julian and sister of the late Virgil Robert Julian.
Rosemarie worked for Columbia Records in New York, Nationwide Insurance in Westport, and then Retired from the Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport. A longtime resident of Lordship Stratford, she moved to Fort Myers Florida after retirement before eventually moving back to Connecticut to be with her family.
Rosemarie is survived by her four children, Dawn Marie Goodrich and her husband, Frank, of Lawrenceburg, IN, Richard Anthony Goodrich, of Southbury, John Ralph Goodrich and his wife, Amy, of Seymour, and Deanna Marie Hunte, of Shelton; her grandchildren, Christopher and his wife, Kristine, Brett and his wife, Victoria, Jillian Goodrich and her fiancé, Alex Potter, Richard A. Goodrich Jr., Steven, and Michelle Goodrich, Morgan, Tristan, and Devin Hunte, Zachary, and Robby Goodrich; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Tyler, Josephine Anne, Beatrice Aurora, and Robert Frank.
Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lord Chamberlain for their outstanding care and compassion.
Rosemarie's memorial service will be held at The Pistey Funeral Home at a later date to be announced in a future edition of the CT Post. To view a memorial page and to express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfunerlhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2020