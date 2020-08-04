1/1
RoseMary Bydairk
August 8,1932-July 14, 2020RoseMary Bydiairk, age 87, of Clermont Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14. Born on August 8, 1932 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Dimond Vizzo Bydairk.
RoseMary retired in 1987, 10 years early to take care of her ill father after being employed for 37 years at Warner Packaging, who was then purchased by Rexham, as a Personnel Director.
She was predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Bydairk Mayne and a nephew Steven R. Mayne.
Survivors include a sister Lucille Savoie and her husband Leonard of Huntington, and a brother, Frank Bydairk and his wife Beverly of Clermont Florida; nephews Gerald Savioe and his wife Cindy, Ronald Mayne and his wife Donna and Robert Mayne and his wife Kathi and a niece Karen Sobbell and her husband Michael as well as great-nieces and a nephew.
Due to restrictions affecting us all at this time concerning social gatherings, a funeral service and interment will be held privately for the family in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. A memorial mass will be held at a future date.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
