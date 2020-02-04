|
|
Rosemary Pritula Crouse
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
Rosemary Pritula Crouse of Mountain Lakes, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Rosemary was born and raised in Bridgeport, CT. She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Crouse, her children, daughters Carol Kennedy (husband Douglas) of Mountain Lakes NJ and Nancy Crouse of Quincy, MA, and sons Charles (wife Linda) and Mark Crouse (wife Deborah) of CT. Also, her cherished grandchildren, Katie Albanese (husband Michael) of Mountain Lakes, NJ, Jeffrey (husband Sean Riley) of St Louis, MO and Melissa Goon (husband Alfred) of New York, NY. Also Brendan (wife Holly) and Tyler Crouse (Marissa) of CT. Her adored great-grandchildren Ryan, Amy and Sarah Albanese of Mountain Lakes, NJ, and several nieces and nephews.
Rosemary graduated from St. John Commercial High School in Bridgeport, CT. She started her career at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Bridgeport CT. She later worked for the City of Bridgeport and retired as the Assistant Town Clerk.
She enjoyed local politics and was an active member of the Democratic Committee in Bridgeport, CT, as was her mother, Angelina Pritula.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, bingo and knitting after retirement and enjoyed making things for family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Mountain Lakes, NJ on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to of America, https://www.alz.org/.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 5, 2020