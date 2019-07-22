Rosemary F. Csapo

Rosemary F. Csapo, born in Bridgeport, CT then of Fairfield CT, Martha's Vineyard and Boynton Beach, FL died peacefully at home on July 19, 2019 in Oak Bluffs, MA with her children and grandchildren at her side.

Her 89 years were filled with lifelong relationships, laughter, beach walks, clamming, challenging scrabble matches, racquet sports, league bowling and fishing where ever she resided. The scent of lilacs, the sound of pinkletinks, and ocean breezes surrounded her.

After raising her 6 children (and unofficially some others) Rosemary worked on Martha's Vineyard for MV Community Services as a home health aide and formed lifelong bonds with many of her clients. Dorothy West of Oak Bluffs and James Houlahan of Edgartown were her most cherished friendships.

Boynton Beach, FL was her sunny home for the last 20 years until her children brought her back to Martha's Vineyard to be closer to family.

Predeceased by her husband Edward J. Csapo she is survived by her son Edward J. Csapo Jr. of Colorado, daughters Kimberlee Csapo-Ebert of Bridgeport, CT, Billie Jean Sullivan, Elizabeth Greene, Tammy Csapo of Martha's VIneyard, MA, Bridgett diBonaventura of Fairfield, CT and grandchildren Ryan Zelem, Krista and Kenneth W. Sullivan, Alice E. and Walter W. Greene, Noah, Bailey Rose, Madison Rae Csapo-Moreis, James and Theodore "Teddy" diBonaventura. She is also survived by her brother Bob Pistey of Fairfield, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Martha's Vineyard, PO Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut in the fall with a time to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information. Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019