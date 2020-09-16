1/1
Rosina Erodici
1946 - 2020
Rosina Erodici, age 74 of Bridgeport, the beloved wife of the late Anthony Erodici, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. Born in Tremensuoli, Italy on September 5, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Michael Tartaglia, Maria Dacunda and stepmother, Olivia Tartaglia.
Rosina loved to cook for her children, grandchildren and friends. She never hesitated in welcoming anyone into her home for a homecooked meal, including everyone in the neighborhood. She enjoyed music, especially Elvis and her Italian tapes, but most of all she loved sitting and watching her Hallmark channel every night.
Survivors include her five loving children; Rosemarie Erodici, Anthony Erodici, Michele Rodriguez and Angelo Rodriguez all of Bridgeport, Michael Erodici of Fairfield and Diana Erodici-Cortes and her husband Naldi of Bridgeport, six cherished grandchildren; Angelo Jr., Jake and Max Rodriguez and Celine, AJ and Sky Cortes. She is also survived by her sisters; Francesca and Nancy, and her brothers; Maricello and Mario, two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a sister, Anna Maria Montanaro.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
