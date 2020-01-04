|
|
Rosita Perez Petrocelli
Rosita Perez Petrocelli, 89 of Oxford, widow to Pasquale "Pat" Petrocelli "The Love of her life", entered into eternal rest on December 30, 2019 with family by her side. Daughter of the late Edwardo Perez and Remedia Oltra Perez. Predeceased by her brother Edward Perez. Survivors include: daughter, Lana Mucherino and John (Pat), son Patrick (Patsy) Petrocelli and Tammy, son Edward Petrocelli. 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. Burial to follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue in Bridgeport. For full obituary please visit SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020