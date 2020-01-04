Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Shrine
2523 Park Avenue
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosita Petrocelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosita Petrocelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosita Petrocelli Obituary
Rosita Perez Petrocelli
Rosita Perez Petrocelli, 89 of Oxford, widow to Pasquale "Pat" Petrocelli "The Love of her life", entered into eternal rest on December 30, 2019 with family by her side. Daughter of the late Edwardo Perez and Remedia Oltra Perez. Predeceased by her brother Edward Perez. Survivors include: daughter, Lana Mucherino and John (Pat), son Patrick (Patsy) Petrocelli and Tammy, son Edward Petrocelli. 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 10:00 a.m., at St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue in Bridgeport. Burial to follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue in Bridgeport. For full obituary please visit SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -