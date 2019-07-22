Roxanne D'Andrea Herlihy

After several years bravely enduring and battling a rare neurological disease, Roxanne D'Andrea Herlihy peacefully passed away on July 21, 2019. Known as Rocky to all who knew her, Rocky's warm personality, and her sense of humor will be greatly missed. Blessed with a sentimental passion for making rich traditions, her home was often the center of family gatherings. Her fondest moments were ones spent with her family and friends, celebrating the seasons, and enjoying the changes that they bring. Her last moments were at home, the center of all the love in her life. Rocky was a 1981 graduate of Shelton High School and was a 1985 graduate of Southern Connecticut State University earning a Bachelors Degree in Communications.

In addition to her beloved husband Rich of 25 years, survivors include four loving children, Richard (Kayla Smith), Christopher (United States Army), Matthew and Elizabeth Herlihy all of Shelton and a step-daughter, Kim McGuire (David) of Beacon Falls. She also leaves siblings, Laura Mosher (Tom) of Darien, Michael D'Andrea (Mindy) of Southington, and Christen D'Andrea Sticca (Mark) of Darien, her favorite Aunt, Rosalie Cisero of Bridgeport, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to express an immense gratitude to Jesse Negron for her caregiving and friendship to Roxanne and the entire family.

The family will receive friends at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, Wednesday, July 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton on Thursday July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Huntington Lawn Cemetery, Shelton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP (specifically CBD (Corticobasal Degeneration). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 23, 2019