Roy Henderson
Nov 11, 1957 - Oct 20, 2020.
Roy Henderson, age 62 of Ansonia entered into his well-earned eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Roy was a devoted son to his mama, Claire (d. 2019) and dedicated brother to his younger sister, Lori. Roy served the Lord as a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Bridgeport for twenty years from 1990 to 2010 in various parishes. Blessed with a gift for healing following a trip to Lourdes, Roy frequently offered healing Masses which drew large crowds. Roy prayed with each person individually for as long as each needed. He often didn't leave the altar until nearly midnight. Many reported life-altering healings from a variety of afflictions. After leaving active priestly ministry to care for his aging mother, Roy founded The Ministry for the Renewal of Love and Mercy. He offered periodic healing prayer services and also met individually with people seeking healing until his own failing health prevented him from doing so. Before his death, Roy frequently expressed his deep desire to be able to get back to work praying with people again in spite of the physical pain he was suffering himself. Known for his absolute trust in Jesus, his unfailing compassion, his gentleness, kindness and infectious laugh, Roy touched thousands upon thousands of lives but most especially those of his family and friends. We will remember him always through his most often uttered words: Be Still. Fear is useless. What is needed is trust. Jesus, I trust in you. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Michael Boccaccio on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. by meeting directly at Saint James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Due to COVID the Church capacity is limited so the service will also be live streamed on Facebook and You Tube by searching for "St. James RC Community of Faith". Interment will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Stratford. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
.