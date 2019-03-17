Connecticut Post Obituaries
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Southport, CT
Roy Worsham Moore III


Roy Worsham Moore III Obituary
Roy Worsham Moore, III
Roy W. Moore, III passed away peacefully on 15 February 2019 at his home in The Woodlands, TX. While his family mourns Roy's passing, they treasure his life and heartwarming memory. A funeral service for Roy W. Moore, III will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Southport, CT at 10 a.m. on Saturday, 23 March 2019. Interment will be private.
To view the complete obituary or to send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
