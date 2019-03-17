|
|
Roy Worsham Moore, III
Roy W. Moore, III passed away peacefully on 15 February 2019 at his home in The Woodlands, TX. While his family mourns Roy's passing, they treasure his life and heartwarming memory. A funeral service for Roy W. Moore, III will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Southport, CT at 10 a.m. on Saturday, 23 March 2019. Interment will be private.
To view the complete obituary or to send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019