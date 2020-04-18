Connecticut Post Obituaries
Ruby Goings


1921 - 2020
Ruby Goings Obituary
RUBY E. GOINGS
Ruby E. Goings transitioned on April 9, 2020, at the Carolton Chronic Convalescent in Fairfield, CT. She was born on June 8, 1921, in Columbia, South Carolina to Ernest Smith and Elizabeth Mitchell Smith. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and attended Benedict College in Columbia. Ruby moved to Bridgeport in 1942 and shortly after settled in Stratford, where she resided for 70 years. She was employed at Chance Vought and later at Bridgeport Hospital. Ruby was unwavering in her faith. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Stratford for over 60 years and had served as a member of the Loyal Workers. She loved music, playing Bingo, and in her younger years dancing and cooking for her family. She was predeceased by her brothers; Ernest Smith Jr, Thomas L. Smith, and Lee A. Smith; sister Corrie S. Dawson; son William "Louis" Goings; and daughter Winona S. Goings. She is survived by her daughters, Tanya G. Morrison of Bridgeport and Coletta E. Goings of Fairfield; four granddaughters, Tara D. Morrison (Maryland); Kiera N. Morrison (Georgia) (and their father James Morrison); LaTasha Patterson (Bridgeport); and Winter S. Daniels (Georgia); four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one sister-in law Clara Goyins (New Jersey), and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, a very dedicated caregiver Edith DePaz. A memorial service will take place at a time and date to be determined.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020
