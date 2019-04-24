Rudolf H. "Rudy" Weiss

Rudolf H. "Rudy" Weiss, age 83. Rudy as we all knew him, passed peacefully on April 23, 2019, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Rudy graduated from Stratford High and attended the RCA Institute in NYC. He worked in television repair and was the owner of Master Antenna Systems of New England in his early career. He served as a naval reserve officer, training on Aircraft Carriers and Destroyers, traveling to Central and South America. Rudy was a longterm member and served as President of the Stratford Jaycees. He is most known for his 40 years owning the Windmill Restaurant, where he supported Stratford EMS, Muscular Dystrophy and numerous softball teams. His support earned him induction to the CT ASA Softball Hall of Fame as a sponsor. Rudy was always there with a joke and a smile; always trying to solve a complex problem in his mind. Rudy was predeceased by his parents, Rudolf and Wilma of Stratford CT; and brother-in-Law Anthero "Nick" Nicolau. He left behind his loving family, wife Cheryl and son Marco from Monroe, CT, son Rudolf J. Weiss and his wife Janet of Norwalk, CT; daughter Allison Yao from Trumbull; sister Eleanor Nicolau of Wareham, MA.; step-daughter Keisha Quattrucci; step-son Dion Roach, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to Marco and Cheri for their care of him for the last several years, the nursing staff of the Geriatric unit at Bridgeport Hospital and the nursing staff of Newtown Rehabilitation for their care in his final months. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary