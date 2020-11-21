Rudolph Abraham
Rudolph S. Abraham, age 84 of Trumbull, loving husband of 35 years to Linda T. Abraham, died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, he was the son of the late Solomon and Helen Abraham. A resident of Trumbull since 1985, he was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from 1957 to 1963. Rudy was a graduate of the University of New Haven having received his B.S. degree in Operations Management. Prior to his retirement, he was a former employee of Sikorsky Aircraft and Pitney Bowes where he worked in Information Technology. He was enthusiastically involved in motorcycle riding and events, Kairos prison ministry, the Rescue Mission and Servants of Christ and CMA motorcycle ministries. Rudy loved witnessing about Jesus to all whom he met. One of his favorite Bible verses which he lived by is "Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus." We thank God for Rudy's life.
Rudy will be dearly missed by his wife Linda and their son Michael Abraham, his daughters Linda Allen and Michelle Lambert, their husbands, his four grandchildren and his many cherished friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with interment to take place at St. John Cemetery, Monroe with full military honors. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions visit us at commercehillfh.com