Rudolph Jaminsky
Rudolph Jaminsky, age 94, of Bridgeport, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Hewitt Health Center, Shelton. Rudy was born in Bridgeport on March 13, 1926 to the late Peter and Mary (Sembrowich) Jaminsky and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a WW II veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater. Rudy was a retired mechanic for Eveready Machinery Company. Survivors include his sister, Helen Ugolik of Stratford and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Rudy was predeceased by his brother, Samuel and sisters, Elizabeth and Sophie (Clara). A graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery, Harvester Road Easton. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com