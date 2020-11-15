1/
Rudolph Jaminsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph Jaminsky
Rudolph Jaminsky, age 94, of Bridgeport, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Hewitt Health Center, Shelton. Rudy was born in Bridgeport on March 13, 1926 to the late Peter and Mary (Sembrowich) Jaminsky and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a WW II veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater. Rudy was a retired mechanic for Eveready Machinery Company. Survivors include his sister, Helen Ugolik of Stratford and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Rudy was predeceased by his brother, Samuel and sisters, Elizabeth and Sophie (Clara). A graveside funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery, Harvester Road Easton. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home – Stratford. For more information, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved