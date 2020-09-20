Rudolph J. Massey
Rudolph J. Massey, age 89, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Christine (Lagace) Massey, died on Sept. 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Oliver and Delia (Corbain) Masse and was born on Dec. 1, 1930 in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada. Mr. Massey was a resident of Milford for over 50 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and proudly served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Massey owned and operated Massey Dry Wall Company for many years. He was a longtime member of the Franco-American Social Club in Bridgeport. He is survived by his devoted children, Gil Roy (Stephen Kapelli) of Florida, Albert Massey (Julie) of Milford and Linda Bourque (Robert) of Florida, three grandchildren, Rob Bourque, Nicholas Massey (Jess) and A.J. Massey (Jennifer) and three great-grandchildren, Cheyann, Zeida and Alivia Massey. He also leaves several nieces and nephews of his 14 brothers and sisters. Services will be held in private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD, CT 06460. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com