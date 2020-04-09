|
|
Rudolph D. Micinilio
Rudolph Dominick Micinilio passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Melody Meehan Micinilio. Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was a son of the late Arcangelo and Antoinette Basso Micinilio. He was a longtime resident of Stratford. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was fiercely proud of earning his jump wings as a Corporal with the 508th Airborne regiment. Prior to retirement, he was a proud Ironworker with Union Local 424 in New Haven. He was an avid saltwater fisherman, gardener and cook. A caring and giving person, he was always there to help others, putting their needs ahead of his own. He was predeceased by brothers James, Michael, Reno, William and sister Sally.
Survivors include his loving children, Dale DiNardo and her husband Anthony, Robin Scarlata and her husband Vinnie and son Kevin Micinilio and his wife Kerry. He cherished his four adoring grandchildren, Matthew and Mollie Micinilio and Gabriella and Olivia Scarlata who will dearly miss their PaPa. He was affectionately known as Uncle Dom to many loving nieces and nephews, including one very special nephew, Bill Micinilio.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services with military honors will be held privately for the immediate family. A public memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to The (https://www.stjude.org/)
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020