Rudolph R. Vida
Rudolph R. Vida, age 88, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Anthony and Grace (Busko) Vida, he had been a Fairfield resident for most of his life. A graduate of Bassick High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War as an Air Traffic Controller achieving the rank of Corporal. Following his military service, Mr. Vida received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven. He served as a Fairfield Police Officer from 1965 until his retirement in 1990. Rudy was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan and loved to play golf. A gifted athlete, he also played both slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball. He was a member of the Fairfield Police Benevolent Association. He will be sadly missed by his three loving children, Anthony M. Vida, Sr., Mark R. Vida and Karen A. Vida all of Fairfield; three beloved grandchildren, Anthony M. Vida, Jr., Jonathan M. Vida and Kaleigh K. Ravis; a brother, Anthony R. Vida and his wife Marie of Beacon Falls and several cousins. He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Patricia A. DeMino Vida and his son, Craig S. Vida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Rudy's memory to A Project from the Heart, C/O the Spear-Miller Funeral Home. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 6, 2020