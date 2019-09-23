Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Rudolph William Bratz

Rudolph William Bratz Obituary
Rudolph William Bratz
Rudolph William Bratz, 61, of Wilton, formerly Easton, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, September 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with a sudden illness.
Known to family and Friends as "Rudy", he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth R. Bratz, of Fairfield; his sisters, Leiza A. Allard, of Fairfield, Helen Malsbary, of Meza, AZ. He was predeceased by his Father, Rudolph Bratz.
Rudy was a collector of vintage automobiles, especially Packard's and Pontiac's. He had just recently acquired a rare Crosley automobile. Rudy was a NASCAR fan and loved Star Trek. In his earlier years, he bore a resemblance to Dan Ackroyd and in later years Stephen King. Rudy was employed most of his adult life at a popular Auto parts store in Wilton and was known as the "Go to Guy". A truly gentle, friendly person, Rudy will be missed by all who knew him.
His burial will be private at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. A gathering to celebrate Rudy's life will be announced at a later date. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 24, 2019
