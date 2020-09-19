Russell R. Leggett
Russell Leggett, 89 of Shelton, died peacefully at this home on September 18, 2020. Russell was born July 30, 1931, in the Bronx, NY, to Russell and Catherine (Ryan) Leggett. He graduated from St. John's University and St. John's Law School going on to become a Westchester County Court Judge, presiding most notably over the Jean Harris murder trial. He then became a judge in the New York Supreme Court and later becoming a founding partner in the firm of Pilkington & Leggett in White Plains, NY.
He was a member of the Easton Planning and Zoning Commission for fifteen years where he distinguished himself as a loyal and dedicated public servant, as well as a faithful husband, loving father and cherished friend. Russell was devoted to his wife, his family and his church and spent his life serving others. He loved to share his passion for history, speaking at local schools and sponsoring school trips to Colonial Williamsburg, VA, while teaching at St. Dominic's School in Monroe. He was a dedicated parishioner at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, Monroe.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Dolores Leggett, his sons and their wives, Stephen and Monica Leggett, Paul and Mary Beth Leggett, and his daughter and her husband Karen and Joseph Conigliaro, along with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 15 Pepper St., Monroe, CT. (Masks are required. Women must wear a veil, long sleeves and a long dress in church.) Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull, CT.
