Russell Nowell Obituary
Russell D. Nowell
Russell D. Nowell, 80,
Fairfield, CT, passed away on
November 15, 2019. When
Russ entered heaven, he was
reunited with the love of his
life, Charlotte Adams. They
enjoyed bowling and going
to the Big E together. He was
a proud United States Navy
veteran who liked music and
playing the organ. Russ was
extremely loving, loyal,
helpful, fun, and hard working.
He's loved and missed more
than words can express. There
will not be a public service.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 5, 2020
