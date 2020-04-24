|
|
Russell Harold Nyquist
Russell Harold Nyquist, age 96, of Stratford, went to eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14. Born on March 16, 1924 to Gladys and Emil Nyquist of New Britain, CT, Russell served his country in the 8th Army Air Corp as a turret gunner in WWII, flying 27 missions over Germany. Upon return from the war, he attended UCONN for two years and then began a 34-year career as a salesman for Sears in Bridgeport, during which time he only took 2 sick days. He faithfully attended First Congregational Church in Stratford where he worked at the fall fair and served at the Lenten fish dinners. His passions included the UCONN Women's Basketball Team (his girls), gardening tomatoes, following the stock market, playing video poker at the casino, playing cards with his daughters, reading books about the power of positive thinking and spending time with his family. He believed he was incredibly lucky to have the family that he did and told everyone he met about them. He shined a positive light everywhere he went and was joyful to the end.
Russell was predeceased by his loving wife, Esther, as well as his sons-in-law Richard Navarette and Joseph Lutheran. He leaves behind his three blessed children, Deborah Navarette of Milford, Doreen Lutheran of Stratford, and Eric Nyquist (and wife Jennifer) of Trumbull. He was cherished by his grandchildren Brian, Matthew and Sarah Lutheran, Daniel Navarette (and wife Marsha), and Kiersten Nyquist. He was very happy to meet his first great-grandchild, Cynthia Navarette, in June of last year. Special thanks to his amazing friends, Jim and Gerry Szabo, who hosted him for dinner every Tuesday night for many years.
A Celebration of Russell's life will take place at a future date. Donations may be made to First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615, attention: In Memory of Russ Nyquist.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020