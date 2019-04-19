Russell Palaia, Jr.

Russell Palaia, Jr., age 74, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joan Morgan Palaia.

Born in Bridgeport on April 29, 1944, he was a son of the late Russell Palaia, Sr. and Remigia Riccio. Russell's passion was the printing business. He was the owner of the former ArJay Printing Company and Vice President of the former Remar Printing Company. He was a member and past president of the Devon Lions Club and the recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. He was a member of the Greater Bridgeport Council of Italian Americans, The Roma Club, and the Bridgeport Columbus Day Parade committee.

Besides his wife Joan, he is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Laura and Bryan Smithwick, Sandra and Michael Miklus and Lisa and Michael Wargo. Grandchildren, Mariah, Dillon, Kaelyn and Carter Miklus, Ashley and Ryan Wargo. His brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Susan Palaia. A sister, Marietta O'Connor and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held for Russell on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday morning prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Dennis & Darcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, Development Office, Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.