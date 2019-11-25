|
|
Russell Ross Rosecrans
Russell Ross Rosecrans, age 56 of Milford passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Bay City, Michigan he was a son of the late Harold and Ethel Rosecrans. Russell was an autobody painter for Maaco Bodyshop in Fishkill, NY. He is survived by his daughter Lindsey Greene of San Diego, CA. A memorial service for Russell will be held on Friday, November 29, 2010 at 2:00 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Stratford.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 26, 2019