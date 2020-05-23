Russell W. Fonseca

Russell W. Fonseca (Rock) 59, spread his wings & took flight to be at peace with the Lord on May 13, 2020. He was born December 14, 1960 in Barnstable, MA. He attended Bridgeport schools & later on in life moved to Harwich, MA where he resided. He leaves to cherish his memories the love of his life, Nora Lopes & their son Aaron, his sisters Nancy Fonseca (Mike), Elizabeth Taylor (Reggie) of Bridgeport, brothers Donald & Joseph Fonseca of Bridgeport, David Fonseca of Las Vegas & many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by parents, Mary & Deacon Donald Fonseca. Russell worked as a Carpenter & loved fishing & his Patriots. Russell journeyed through life leaving footprints of love, joy & kindness & even when they are gone, we can still look back & clearly see the trail he left behind-a trail bright with hope that invites us to follow. He will forever & truly be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store