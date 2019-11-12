|
Ruth A. Justo
Ruth A. Cressi Justo, age 91, of Rye Brook, NY, beloved wife of Emil Justo, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born on November 1, 1928 in the Bronx, she was a daughter of the late Giacomo and Angelina Carini Cressi. Along with her husband, together they operated Carpenter Ave. Food Store in Bronx, NY for many years. She was a former secretary for General Foods in White Plains, NY, where she proudly received the Model Secretary Award. She was very hard working, always providing for her family and enjoyed dancing and sewing. An avid painter, she took classes at Fordham University and was very proud of her accomplishments. Above all, her greatest joy in life was time spent with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her memory will always live in their hearts and she will be deeply missed. In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, Emil, survivors include her loving son Emil Justo and his wife Maria of Trumbull, three cherished grandchildren, Danielle Martorana and her husband Al, Emil Justo and his wife Heather and Michael Justo; four great-grandchildren, Trevor, Sarah, Hayley-Mae and Luca, a brother, Anthony Cressi and his wife Nancy, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, John Justo and a sister, Jacqueline Vaglio. Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly in St. Paul's Church, 84 Sherman Ave., Greenwich for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Pan-Can, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 13, 2019