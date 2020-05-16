Ruth Foster Baron
Ruth Foster Baron, age 91, of Fairfield, joined our Lord in heaven on May 9, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Richard and Clara Foster. Ruth was devoted to her late husband of 63 years, Frank Edward Baron. They were avid travelers and always had the next destination planned. She is survived by her children Patricia Charles (Keith), and David Baron (Ginni); cherished grandchildren Trevor Charles (Nicole), Aidan Charles (Caitlin), Foster Charles (Kristina), Austin Charles (Mick), Richard Baron (Kathryn), Emily Baron, and Alexandra Baron; and eight treasured great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Paul Baron (Bettina), and brother, Arthur Foster (Jean). Ruth was a fabulous gardener, active at St. Pius X Church, and devoted to her family. She graduated from Teacher's College of Connecticut with a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and she earned her Master's degree in Psychology from Yale. She was the consummate kindergarten teacher, spending countless hours creating hands-on lessons, sharing her love of music and dance, and supporting her Bridgeport students and families. Ruth was a proud sponsor of the Bridgeport Symphony, member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Greenfield Hill Garden Club, and the the DAR, Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an active member of the Prayer Line Team at her church. She was also a dedicated member of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers. Ruth's passion was her magnificent garden. She won numerous awards for her daffodils and for many spectacular flower arrangements. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the PEO Chapter H/CT Scholarship Fund and mailed to: Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, DesMoines, IA 50312, or online at https://donations.peointernational.org/, or to the COVID-19 Support Fund at Bridgeport Hospital at https://secure3.convio.net/bphosp/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app30123b?df_id=2300&mfc_pref=T&2300.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=9D37ADE73BEB5B007F0CA41E7781B816. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Ruth Foster Baron, age 91, of Fairfield, joined our Lord in heaven on May 9, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Richard and Clara Foster. Ruth was devoted to her late husband of 63 years, Frank Edward Baron. They were avid travelers and always had the next destination planned. She is survived by her children Patricia Charles (Keith), and David Baron (Ginni); cherished grandchildren Trevor Charles (Nicole), Aidan Charles (Caitlin), Foster Charles (Kristina), Austin Charles (Mick), Richard Baron (Kathryn), Emily Baron, and Alexandra Baron; and eight treasured great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Paul Baron (Bettina), and brother, Arthur Foster (Jean). Ruth was a fabulous gardener, active at St. Pius X Church, and devoted to her family. She graduated from Teacher's College of Connecticut with a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and she earned her Master's degree in Psychology from Yale. She was the consummate kindergarten teacher, spending countless hours creating hands-on lessons, sharing her love of music and dance, and supporting her Bridgeport students and families. Ruth was a proud sponsor of the Bridgeport Symphony, member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, the Greenfield Hill Garden Club, and the the DAR, Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an active member of the Prayer Line Team at her church. She was also a dedicated member of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers. Ruth's passion was her magnificent garden. She won numerous awards for her daffodils and for many spectacular flower arrangements. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the PEO Chapter H/CT Scholarship Fund and mailed to: Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, DesMoines, IA 50312, or online at https://donations.peointernational.org/, or to the COVID-19 Support Fund at Bridgeport Hospital at https://secure3.convio.net/bphosp/site/Donation2;jsessionid=00000000.app30123b?df_id=2300&mfc_pref=T&2300.donation=form1&NONCE_TOKEN=9D37ADE73BEB5B007F0CA41E7781B816. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post & Fairfield Citizen on May 16, 2020.